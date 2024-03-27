7

Dr. Joe Lee: How the Health Emergency Was Used for Economic & (Geo)political Purposes

Geopolitics & Empire
Mar 27, 2024
7
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

0:00
-1:07:41

Dr. Joseph Lee gives his perspective on what he thinks really happened regarding the public health emergency. He believes the event was used for demographic, economic, geopolitical, and political purposes. He explains how the "health measure" works and the damage it is doing. He warns that something is rotten in the state of the medical freedom movement.

Watch On BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Websites

Lung Virus https://lungvirus.com

Substack

The COVID Vaccine FLAW and the COVID CURE

The scientific fatal flaw with the COVID vaccine
By leelasik

X https://twitter.com/lasikeyecenter1

About Dr. Joseph Lee

Dr. Lee is a practicing LASIK surgeon in LA and has performed over 80,000 Lasik cases in the past 20 years. Since Dr. Lee founded Lasik Eye Center, he has not had a single LASIK claim, lawsuit, or settlement from his patients. Dr. Lee’s excellent record is a combination of his education, experience, judgment, knowledge of his equipment and attention to detail.
Dr. Lee is a University of Michigan Medical School Graduate ('94). During medical school, Dr. Francis Collins of NIH was his genetics professor.

Alongside his professional medical practice, Dr. Lee is constantly innovating and motivated to help progress the medical industry. Through this motivation, he discovered a glaring biochemical issue in regards to viral respiratory infection treatment. This led to the formation of ReVir. Inc. that has the mission to change how we treat viral illnesses by better understanding how they are contracted and replicate in the human body.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

7 Comments
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
Recent Posts
1:06:05
1:06:05
Joseph Sansone & Karen Kingston: Covid War to Usher in Authoritarian Governance & Biorevolution
1:17:12
1:17:12
Jack Rasmus: US Empire Isn't Going Quietly, China War, Restricting Democracy, & BRICS Antipole
51:54
51:54
Alex Newman: Education, Theosophy, War, & Crisis to Bring About World Federation
54:50
54:50
Lt. Col. Chris Koelzer: We're Headed for War & World Government, Accelerate Your Preparedness!
1:10:28
1:10:28
Ryan Cristián: Everything is Coming to a Head, Which Provides Us a Window of Opportunity
1:04:55
1:04:55
Jeffrey E. Paul: U.S. Stands on Cusp of Fascistic Autocracy
1:07:51
1:07:51
Calvin Beisner: Climate Change Policies Leading to World Government