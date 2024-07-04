Fadi Lama discusses his fantastic book "Why the West Can't Win" and the Money Powers that rule the world. He explains how everything in the West is fake and a Virtual Reality (e.g. fake democracy, fake economy, false flag operations). Democracy was created by the Money Powers as the new means of control (e.g. only individuals with money can run for office). He argues that the East has overtaken the West economically and militarily. The world will have a hard split between East and West. The West will collapse into a globalist dystopia (e.g. 15-minute cities).
WHY THE WEST CAN’T WIN: From Bretton Woods to a Multipolar World https://www.claritypress.com/product/why-the-west-cant-win-from-bretton-woods-to-a-multipolar-world
About Fadi Lama
Dr. Fadi Lama is an International Adviser for the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and a partner in DNL Strategic Consulting, offering consulting services in the fields of geoeconomics, industry, SMEs and academia. He is founder and general manager of a testing equipment and industrial automation systems manufacturing company. Dr. Lama received his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, his MSc in Manufacturing Technology from The City University of London, and his BE in Mechanical Engineering from the American University of Beirut.
Fadi Lama: Money Powers & West Collapsing Into Dystopia as East Rises