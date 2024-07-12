Playback speed
Hrvoje on Grimerica Outlawed!

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Grimerica Outlawed
Jul 12, 2024
I was a guest on the awesome Grimerica Outlawed podcast where “We chat about the time when DHS de-platformed Geopolitics & Empire from PayPal, the right wing global shift, hot topics - war, election, Covid and now Climate Change? The new European Soviet Fourth Reich, war with the globalists, NATO, vaporware, neuralink and X are topics we also get into in the first half.

In the second half we get into the pre-cataclysmic Soaking theory, BRICS, currency collapse, resource based system, how they are all still on board with 2030, the new Bretton Woods, Idiocracy, Cultural Revolution, Mark Passio's work, Occultocracy, the biblical perspective, and the border security industrial complex.”

The first part is available for free, the second part can be viewed only by Grimerica Outlawed subscribers:

Grimerica Outlawed's Substack
Hrvoje Morić - Geopolitics and Empire - Leaving Academia
We chat about the time when this happened, the disinfo board with Nina came out, the right wing global shift, the hot topics - war, election, Covid and now Climate Change? The new euro soviets fourth Reich, we are at war with the globalists, big intel and the NATO tear ists, vapour ware, neurolink and X are topics we also get into in the first half…
11 hours ago

The full video is also available here on this post for Geopolitics & Empire Paid Subscribers only.

