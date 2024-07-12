Hrvoje on Grimerica Outlawed!

I was a guest on the awesome Grimerica Outlawed podcast where “We chat about the time when DHS de-platformed Geopolitics & Empire from PayPal, the right wing global shift, hot topics - war, election, Covid and now Climate Change? The new European Soviet Fourth Reich, war with the globalists, NATO, vaporware, neuralink and X are topics we also get into in the first half.

In the second half we get into the pre-cataclysmic Soaking theory, BRICS, currency collapse, resource based system, how they are all still on board with 2030, the new Bretton Woods, Idiocracy, Cultural Revolution, Mark Passio's work, Occultocracy, the biblical perspective, and the border security industrial complex.”

The first part is available for free, the second part can be viewed only by Grimerica Outlawed subscribers:

The full video is also available here on this post for Geopolitics & Empire Paid Subscribers only.