Jeff Rich: America Won't Come Out on Top of Global Conflict, World Forcing Change

Jeff Rich discusses the global conflicts underway and why he thinks this time America will not come out on top as the rest of the world forces change. The West will fight to the death to prevent their decline. Aggressive NATO expansion into Asia can be interpreted as weakness because Washington no longer can sustain its power projection. He comments on the economic transition and the deep state or what he prefers to call the shallow state. As a retired bureaucrat, given his experience, he doubts the success with which the government will be able to implement technocratic projects such as smart cities. We can find more meaningful ways to live our lives by focusing on our own localities. He looks forward to a coming reformulation of the world order.

About Jeff Rich

Jeff Rich is a writer, historian, podcaster and now retired government official. After completing a PhD in history, he worked as a government official for 33 years. Over the course of his career, he wrote speeches for government leaders, and advised on challenging issues from mental health to violence, from alcohol to fertility, from education to the organisation of government. He also wrote at night and weekends, and is now sharing his writing on politics, government, history and culture.

He has published three books, Gathering Flowers of the Mind, From the Burning Archive and Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Bureaucrat. He has forgotten how many government briefings he wrote. He lives in Melbourne, Australia.

You can find his writing at his author website, theburningarchive.com, and listen to his podcast about history, the world and culture (The Burning Archive) on all major podcast platforms.

