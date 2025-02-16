Playback speed
Jacob Nordangård: It's a Rockefeller World Order!

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Jacob Nordangård
Feb 16, 2025
15
13
Transcript
Author Jacob Nordangård discusses his must-read book "Rockefeller: Controlling the Game" on the family's bid for global domination and its pivotal role in constructing an authoritarian world government.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

Websites

Website https://jacobnordangard.se/en

Substack

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD
Jacob Nordangård, PhD – Geopolitics, Science & Technology, Politics behind the scenes

Pharos Media Web Shop https://www.pharosmedia.se

X https://x.com/JacobNordangard

Amazon https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0CLKLLG7Z/allbooks

About Jacob Nordangård

Jacob Nordangård is a Swedish author and researcher with a PhD in Science & Technology Studies. He has written six books about the historical roots and development of the global management system that has manifested itself in recent years. He is the founder of Stiftelsen Pharos and Pharos Media Productions. He is also the front man of the heavy metal band Wardenclyffe.

