Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

James Burling: The Hidden Story of America's Housing Crisis

Geopolitics & Empire
Aug 12, 2024
Share
Transcript
0:00
-30:38

James Burling of the Pacific Legal Foundation discusses his new book "Nowhere to Live: The Hidden Story of America’s Housing Crisis". Government overreach is preventing people from using property in the way they would like to use it and limiting the supply of housing through all manner of restrictions (e.g. zoning, environment). He comments on this idea of resilient or smart cities and he's optimistic in the battle for less government control over housing.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Expat Money Summit 2024 (use promo code EMPIRE for $100 off the VIP ticket!) https://2024.expatmoneysummit.com/?ac=8cDxEbJw
LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Nowhere to Live https://nowheretolive.org

Pacific Legal https://pacificlegal.org

She Underpaid a Property Tax Bill. So the Government Seized Her Home, Sold It—and Kept the $102,636 Profit. https://reason.com/2024/07/26/she-underpaid-a-property-tax-bill-so-the-government-seized-her-home-sold-it-and-kept-the-102636-profit

About James Burling

James S. Burling has been a property rights attorney for over 40 years at Pacific Legal Foundation, a national public interest law firm that defends Americans from government overreach and abuse. In 2001 he won a major Supreme Court case, Palazzolo v. Rhode Island, which affirmed that rights in regulated property do not disappear when land is bought and sold. In 2022 he was awarded the Brigham-Kanner Property Rights Prize at the William & Mary College of Law. He lives in Orangevale, California.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

0 Comments
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
Recent Posts
Recording of Subscriber Call with Dr. Joe Sansone on Covid, Depopulation, & Transhumanism
  Geopolitics & Empire and Dr. Joseph Sansone
Terry Wolfe: The New Age, the Great Awakening, & the Green World Order
  Geopolitics & Empire and Terry Wolfe
Mees Baaijen: The Global Mafia & Their World Domination Project
  Geopolitics & Empire and Mees Baaijen
Riley Waggaman: The Only Alternative Multipolarity Offers is a Faster & Harder Digital Gulag!
  Geopolitics & Empire and Edward Slavsquat
Parallel Mike: Phase Transition Through Cosmic, Debt, and Imperial Cycles
  Geopolitics & Empire
Francis Hunt: Surviving the Coming Neo-Feudal Reset & Surveillance Finance Grid
  Geopolitics & Empire and Francis Hunt, TheMarketSniper
Doctor Allen: Global Pentagon-run Operation Gladio Underway for Democide & Dystopia
  Geopolitics & Empire