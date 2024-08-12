James Burling: The Hidden Story of America's Housing Crisis

1× 0:00 -30:38

James Burling of the Pacific Legal Foundation discusses his new book "Nowhere to Live: The Hidden Story of America’s Housing Crisis". Government overreach is preventing people from using property in the way they would like to use it and limiting the supply of housing through all manner of restrictions (e.g. zoning, environment). He comments on this idea of resilient or smart cities and he's optimistic in the battle for less government control over housing.

Nowhere to Live https://nowheretolive.org

Pacific Legal https://pacificlegal.org

She Underpaid a Property Tax Bill. So the Government Seized Her Home, Sold It—and Kept the $102,636 Profit. https://reason.com/2024/07/26/she-underpaid-a-property-tax-bill-so-the-government-seized-her-home-sold-it-and-kept-the-102636-profit

About James Burling

James S. Burling has been a property rights attorney for over 40 years at Pacific Legal Foundation, a national public interest law firm that defends Americans from government overreach and abuse. In 2001 he won a major Supreme Court case, Palazzolo v. Rhode Island, which affirmed that rights in regulated property do not disappear when land is bought and sold. In 2022 he was awarded the Brigham-Kanner Property Rights Prize at the William & Mary College of Law. He lives in Orangevale, California.

