Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

Jeremy Ryan Slate: Thinking About the Roman Empire

Geopolitics & Empire
Aug 17, 2024
4
Share
Transcript
0:00
-1:14:45

Jeremy Ryan Slate returns to give us a deep dive on the Roman Empire. He discusses the recent "thinking about the Roman Empire" meme and his going viral as a guest on many podcasts to cover the subject. He gives a broad overview of Rome from start to finish, explaining how Rome has had such an impact on our modern society and what lessons we can pull from it today as our American Empire shows similar signs of decline.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Expat Money Summit 2024 (use promo code EMPIRE for $100 off the VIP ticket!) https://2024.expatmoneysummit.com/?ac=8cDxEbJw
LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Jeremy Ryan Slate Website https://jeremyryanslate.com

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@Jeremyryanslatepod

X https://twitter.com/jeremyryanslate

Command Your Brand https://commandyourbrand.com

About Jeremy Ryan Slate

Jeremy Ryan Slate is the host of the Create Your Own Life Podcast, which studies the highest performers in the world, as well as the CEO of Command Your Brand. He holds a degree from Seton Hall University in Catholic theology and World Religions, with a concentration in Judaism.

Jeremy studied Catholic literature at Oxford University, as well as holding a Master’s in Roman Emperor Worship from Seton Hall University. His podcast was named the #1 Podcast to Listen To by INC Magazine, as well as Top 40 Under 40 by Podcast Magazine.

He’s the author of the best-selling book Unremarkable to Extraordinary: Ignite Your Passion to Go From Passive Observer to Creator of Your Own Life; in addition to his new book Command Your Brand: Grow Your Impact, Income and Influence in the New Media Landscape.

Jeremy and his wife, Brielle, co-founded Command Your Brand—a new media public relations agency designed to help entrepreneurs share their message by appearing as podcast guests. He resides in Stillwater, NJ where he raises chickens and is a former competitive powerlifter.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

4 Comments
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
Recent Posts
Hrvoje talks Israel, Iran, & WW3 on The Jason Bermas Show
  Geopolitics & Empire
The Unnamed Podcast: Hrvoje, Mike, & Monica's Maiden Voyage!
  Geopolitics & Empire
Recording of Subscriber Call with Dr. Joe Sansone on Covid, Depopulation, & Transhumanism
  Geopolitics & Empire and Dr. Joseph Sansone
James Burling: The Hidden Story of America's Housing Crisis
  Geopolitics & Empire
Terry Wolfe: The New Age, the Great Awakening, & the Green World Order
  Geopolitics & Empire and Terry Wolfe
Mees Baaijen: The Global Mafia & Their World Domination Project
  Geopolitics & Empire and Mees Baaijen
Riley Waggaman: The Only Alternative Multipolarity Offers is a Faster & Harder Digital Gulag!
  Geopolitics & Empire and Edward Slavsquat