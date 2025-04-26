Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

Jesse Smith: The Global Technocratic Takeover

Geopolitics & Empire's avatar
Geopolitics & Empire
Apr 26, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript
0:00
-1:55:43

Jesse Smith of Truth Unmuted discusses the global technocratic takeover, the role of politicians like Trump and Milei, the BRICS movement, the formation of a world government, the 15-minute smart city and network state agenda, the new age plan for a world religion, and more.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Truth Unmuted https://truthunmuted.org

About Jesse Smith

Jesse Smith is the founder of Truth Unmuted which is dedicated to advancing the Kingdom of God through Jesus Christ while challenging globalist plans, movements, and ideologies like Agenda 21/2030, Great Reset, technocracy and transhumanism.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

© 2025 Geopolitics & Empire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture