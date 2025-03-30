Playback speed
Justino Carneiro: Orthodox Views on Geopolitics, Globalism, & Technocracy

Geopolitics & Empire
Mar 30, 2025
4
4
Justino Carneiro discusses the science of conspirology and the Orthodox perspective on the global elite, geopolitical dynamics, the budding technocracy, and practical as well as spiritual solutions to our troubles.

Watch on BitChute/ Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

Geopolitics & Empire
Websites

X https://x.com/katechon22

Telegram https://t.me/ESFERATERRA

Total War and Spiritual Insurgency by Justino Carneiro | Chișinău Forum 2024

Iurie’s Substack
Total War and Spiritual Insurgency by Justino Carneiro | Chișinău Forum 2024
A crucial principle in understanding our situation is knowing where we stand. Today, we stand in the position of insurgents. Political and metapolitical insurgents, spiritual insurgents. This reality is not by our own choice but due to the will of the enemy who has been on the offensive for centuries and has gained a significant upper hand since the ear…
Listen now
8 months ago · 8 likes · 16 comments · Iurie Rosca

Katechontic Metapolitics in Orthodox Christian https://odysee.com/@chisinauforum:5/Katechontic-Metapolitics-in-Orthodox-Christian:c

About Justino Carneiro

Justino Carneiro is an academic researcher at the Institute of Philosophy of the University of Porto, Portugal. He was formerly an assistant professor of Biopolitics in the Master's degree of History, International Relations and Cooperation at the University of Porto and is currently finishing his PhD on Political Theology as a Metaphysical System

