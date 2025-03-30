Justino Carneiro: Orthodox Views on Geopolitics, Globalism, & Technocracy

1× 0:00 -1:46:51

Justino Carneiro discusses the science of conspirology and the Orthodox perspective on the global elite, geopolitical dynamics, the budding technocracy, and practical as well as spiritual solutions to our troubles.

Total War and Spiritual Insurgency by Justino Carneiro | Chișinău Forum 2024

Katechontic Metapolitics in Orthodox Christian https://odysee.com/@chisinauforum:5/Katechontic-Metapolitics-in-Orthodox-Christian:c

About Justino Carneiro

Justino Carneiro is an academic researcher at the Institute of Philosophy of the University of Porto, Portugal. He was formerly an assistant professor of Biopolitics in the Master's degree of History, International Relations and Cooperation at the University of Porto and is currently finishing his PhD on Political Theology as a Metaphysical System

