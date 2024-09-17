Kate Mason: Digital ID & Smart or Resilient Cities Will Effectively Place Us Into Ghettos

1× 0:00 -1:02:40

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Kate Mason discusses the global agenda of placing populations into dystopian ghettos via Digital Identity, Smart or "Resilient Cities," and other such legislation. This includes the straight up attack on private home ownership, assault on food, and the "well-being" and "social impact" agendas. A lot of their plans will be coalescing very soon. Everything is being commoditized for total control. They have a focus on the youth. They can get away with another lockdown, but they will likely take more of an approach using targeted surveillance and lockdowns. This is going to be a wild ride.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member



Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Expat Money Summit 2024 (use promo code EMPIRE for $100 off the VIP ticket!) https://2024.expatmoneysummit.com/?ac=8cDxEbJw

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Kate Mason Substack

About Kate Mason

Kate Mason writes on government overreach and corporate malfeasance.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)