Kate Mason: Digital ID & Smart or Resilient Cities Will Effectively Place Us Into Ghettos

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Deconstructing 4IR Narratives
Sep 17, 2024
7
Transcript
Kate Mason discusses the global agenda of placing populations into dystopian ghettos via Digital Identity, Smart or "Resilient Cities," and other such legislation. This includes the straight up attack on private home ownership, assault on food, and the "well-being" and "social impact" agendas. A lot of their plans will be coalescing very soon. Everything is being commoditized for total control. They have a focus on the youth. They can get away with another lockdown, but they will likely take more of an approach using targeted surveillance and lockdowns. This is going to be a wild ride.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Geopolitics & Empire's Substack
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics.


Websites

Kate Mason Substack

Kate Mason
Deconstructing narratives to understand the real agenda
By Deconstructing 4IR Narratives

About Kate Mason

Kate Mason writes on government overreach and corporate malfeasance.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Discussion about this podcast

