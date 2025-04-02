Margaret Anna Alice: Battling the "Cruelites" & Their Bid for Global Domination

Margaret Anna Alice discusses her prolific work as a dissident writer railing against the tyranny of our day. She discusses her writing during the Covid years, which has had an impact far and wide, as well as the many offensives by the "cruelites" and "philanthropaths" against us unwashed masses in their bid for global domination.
About Margaret Anna Alice
Margaret Anna Alice of the Through the Looking Glass Substack examines propaganda, psychology, philosophy, history, culture, language, literature, film, music, and mass control in her aim to unmask totalitarianism and awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
