Margaret Anna Alice: Battling the "Cruelites" & Their Bid for Global Domination

1× 0:00 -1:32:18

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Margaret Anna Alice discusses her prolific work as a dissident writer railing against the tyranny of our day. She discusses her writing during the Covid years, which has had an impact far and wide, as well as the many offensives by the "cruelites" and "philanthropaths" against us unwashed masses in their bid for global domination.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member



Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Substack

X https://x.com/MargaretAnnaAl1

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@margaretannaaliceTTLG

My Croatian Weekly (Hrvatski Tjednik) Interview https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/my-croatian-weekly-hrvatski-tjednik

A Mostly Peaceful Depopulation https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/a-mostly-peaceful-depopulation

Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/mistakes-were-not-made-an-anthem

Against Defeatism: The Apocaloptimist Manifesto https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/against-defeatism-the-apocaloptimist

About Margaret Anna Alice

Margaret Anna Alice of the Through the Looking Glass Substack examines propaganda, psychology, philosophy, history, culture, language, literature, film, music, and mass control in her aim to unmask totalitarianism and awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)