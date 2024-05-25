Playback speed
Share post
Mathew Crawford: The Military-Occult-Banking-Syndicate Has All the Power

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Mathew Crawford
May 25, 2024
1
Transcript

Mathew Crawford discusses his research into Covid-19 and bacteriological warfare, his discovery how some in the Medical Freedom Movement (MFM) don't seem to be fighting for freedom, and how this led him to discover links between alternative media, fake opposition, the occult, and military-intelligence.  He looks into theosophy, Nazism, Scientology, Falun Gong, 1960s counter-culture, MK-ULTRA, the Office of Naval Intelligence, and the plans for a New World Order. He believes independence movements (e.g. India) were steered. He questions Bitcoin and says that the military-occult-banking-syndicate virtually has all the power. We are in a pickle!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics.


Websites

Substack

Rounding the Earth Newsletter

Pandemic, Bitcoin, education, finance, science, health, economics, statistics, and other topics that need attention.
By Mathew Crawford

X https://x.com/EduEngineer

Mathew Crawford on Courtenay Turner Podcast https://rumble.com/v4x4fj9-ep.407-neo-theosophical-cults-and-intelligence-ops-w-mathew-crawford-courte.html

About Mathew Crawford

Mathew Crawford is an Educator, Entrepreneur, Statistician, Finance Specialist, and Founder of Rounding the Earth.

