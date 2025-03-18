Michelle Stiles: We're Propagandized & "Idea Bullied" to No End

1× 0:00 -1:22:54

Michelle Stiles discusses her excellent book "One Idea To Rule Them All: Reverse Engineering American Propaganda" where she describes how we are being "idea bullied" and that the elite have a near all-encompassing grip on information at all levels of society and governance. She goes through some of the key history and players which include Gustave Le Bon, Edward Bernays, and Walter Lippmann and discusses "Operation Sheepskin" and "Operation Spider's Web". There are a number of things we need to do to reverse course.

One Idea To Rule Them All: Reverse Engineering American Propaganda https://smartsheepe.com/store

About Michelle Stiles

A teacher by nature and a contrarian by design, Michelle has a keen ability to simplify the complex and make seminal older works accessible to the modern mind in a fresh and easy rendering. She has previously authored two works: Fast Track Your Recovery from a Total Knee Replacement: How to Eliminate Pain and Pain Medicine the Quickest Way Possible and Color and Laugh Your Way to Knee Replacement Recovery. While the writing of One Idea to Rule Them All by a physical therapist may seem like a metaphysical oddity or quirk of the universe, it is simply the product of an active mind in the quest for truth. The barriers to accurate perception today are plentiful and well laid out in this book, which serves as a concise guide to unveiling the machinations of idea bullying so that they are easily recognizable by those of high school age and beyond; to those of both right and left persuasion-in short, to anyone who senses in their bones that something in the world is off-kilter and can't quite put their finger on the source.

