Mikkel Thorup: People Continue to Double Down on Plan B Despite Trump 2.0

1× 0:00 -57:52

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Mikkel Thorup of Expat Money discusses the work he does in helping people expatriate to greener pastures and why even with Trump back in power people continue to double down on Plan B and second passports and residencies. He comments on the viability of Kevin O'Leary and Trump's proposed North American Union, encroaching globalism and technocracy. the expat services space, the process of expatriating, jurisdictions he's a fan of, cost of living and investing abroad, and more!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member



Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Expat Money https://expatmoney.com

Expat Money Conference https://expatmoney.com/conference

Expat Money Show https://expatmoneyshow.com

Expat Money Summit https://expatmoneysummit.com

About Mikkel Thorup



Mikkel Thorup is the world’s most sought-after expat consultant. He focuses on helping high-net-worth private clients to legally mitigate tax liabilities, obtain a second residency and citizenship, and assemble a portfolio of foreign investments, including international real estate, timber plantations, agricultural land and other hard-money tangible assets. Mikkel is the Founder and CEO at Expat Money®, a private consulting firm started in 2017. He hosts the popular weekly podcast, the Expat Money Show, and is a multiple #1-Best Selling author, including the definitive expat book: Expat Secrets - How To Pay Zero Taxes, Live Overseas And Make Giant Piles Of Money, and his second book: Expats Guide On Moving To Mexico. A world traveller since his teens, Mikkel Thorup has learned his craft in three unique and unconventional ways; first, by living it himself, continuously pushing the boundaries and testing new ideas around the globe; next, from diligent and intense study consuming over 2000 books and courses on the subject; and finally, by apprenticing and learning directly from the world's top legal experts in his field. Mikkel has dedicated himself for over two decades to building this mountain of knowledge, one that is not constrained by languages, cultures, or borders. He now works one-on-one with private clients utilizing this combination of hard-won experience and in-depth knowledge and has helped hundreds of people to secure their new lives abroad.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)