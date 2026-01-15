Geopolitics & Empire

Nick Hudson: Centralization Does Not Work & Is Doomed To Failure

#611
Jan 15, 2026
*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Nick Hudson discusses how COVID-19 was used to strip us of our civil liberties and move us toward socialism with technocratic surveillance characteristics. He opines on geopolitics (e.g. Venezuela, Iran) and its intersection with globalism. He believes centralization does not work and considers the unintended consequences of the current push for control. He suggests withholding our attention and money from these sinister systems.

Listen/Download on Spreaker

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Websites

X https://x.com/NickHudsonCT
Substack

Nick Hudson’s Substack
My personal Substack

PANDA https://pandata.org

About Nick Hudson

Nick Hudson, PANDA’s Chairman, is an actuary with broad international experience in finance, who has settled into a career as a private equity investor.

He is a man of wide-ranging interests—an avid reader of canonical literature, a classical music aficionado, and an enthusiastic amateur ornithologist. He has been invited to speak on various topics including epistemology, corporate governance, investment management, and more recently, the pandemic.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Geopolitics & Empire.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
