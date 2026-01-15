Nick Hudson: Centralization Does Not Work & Is Doomed To Failure

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Nick Hudson discusses how COVID-19 was used to strip us of our civil liberties and move us toward socialism with technocratic surveillance characteristics. He opines on geopolitics (e.g. Venezuela, Iran) and its intersection with globalism. He believes centralization does not work and considers the unintended consequences of the current push for control. He suggests withholding our attention and money from these sinister systems.

About Nick Hudson

Nick Hudson, PANDA’s Chairman, is an actuary with broad international experience in finance, who has settled into a career as a private equity investor.



He is a man of wide-ranging interests—an avid reader of canonical literature, a classical music aficionado, and an enthusiastic amateur ornithologist. He has been invited to speak on various topics including epistemology, corporate governance, investment management, and more recently, the pandemic.

