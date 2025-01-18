Robert D. Kaplan: Global Weimar, Waste Land, & a World in Permanent Crisis

1× 0:00 -37:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Robert D. Kaplan discuses his new book "Waste Land: A World in Permanent Crisis" and how we are in a Global Weimar where the planet is running a strange simulation of the Weimar Republic. The world is becoming more interconnected and claustrophobic as Globalization 2.0 pulls us closer together. All three great powers are in decline, but America has the greatest potential to remake itself, and can see a new burst of dynamism under Trump. Israel stands at the heart of this global geopolitical war. Because of urbanization cities will be the principle world stage going forward where crowds, technology, and history will intersect.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member



Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Website https://robertdkaplan.com

Waste Land: A World in Permanent Crisis https://www.amazon.com/Waste-Land-World-Permanent-Crisis-ebook/dp/B0D2W1B519

Robert D. Kaplan | The Tragedy of 21st Century Geopolitics

Robert Kaplan: China Seeks World Island as Middle East Forges New Architecture https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2023/08/20/kaplan-china-world-island-mideast-architecture

About Robert D. Kaplan



ROBERT D. KAPLAN is the bestselling author of twenty-three books on foreign affairs and travel translated into many languages, including Waste Land, The Loom of Time, The Tragic Mind, Adriatic, The Revenge of Geography, Asia’s Cauldron, The Coming Anarchy, and Balkan Ghosts. He holds the Robert Strausz-Hupé Chair in Geopolitics at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. For three decades he reported on foreign affairs for The Atlantic. He was a member of the Pentagon’s Defense Policy Board and the U. S. Navy's Executive Panel. Foreign Policy magazine twice named him one of the world’s “Top 100 Global Thinkers.”

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)