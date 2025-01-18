Playback speed
Robert D. Kaplan: Global Weimar, Waste Land, & a World in Permanent Crisis

Geopolitics & Empire
Jan 18, 2025
3
2
Transcript
Robert D. Kaplan discuses his new book "Waste Land: A World in Permanent Crisis" and how we are in a Global Weimar where the planet is running a strange simulation of the Weimar Republic. The world is becoming more interconnected and claustrophobic as Globalization 2.0 pulls us closer together. All three great powers are in decline, but America has the greatest potential to remake itself, and can see a new burst of dynamism under Trump. Israel stands at the heart of this global geopolitical war. Because of urbanization cities will be the principle world stage going forward where crowds, technology, and history will intersect.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics.


Websites

Website https://robertdkaplan.com

Waste Land: A World in Permanent Crisis https://www.amazon.com/Waste-Land-World-Permanent-Crisis-ebook/dp/B0D2W1B519

Robert D. Kaplan | The Tragedy of 21st Century Geopolitics

Robert Kaplan: China Seeks World Island as Middle East Forges New Architecture https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2023/08/20/kaplan-china-world-island-mideast-architecture

About Robert D. Kaplan

ROBERT D. KAPLAN is the bestselling author of twenty-three books on foreign affairs and travel translated into many languages, including Waste Land, The Loom of Time, The Tragic Mind, Adriatic, The Revenge of Geography, Asia’s Cauldron, The Coming Anarchy, and Balkan Ghosts. He holds the Robert Strausz-Hupé Chair in Geopolitics at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. For three decades he reported on foreign affairs for The Atlantic. He was a member of the Pentagon’s Defense Policy Board and the U. S. Navy's Executive Panel. Foreign Policy magazine twice named him one of the world’s “Top 100 Global Thinkers.”

