Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
1

Sterlin Lujan: Cyberstates, Network States, & Digital Parallel Societies

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Sterlin
Feb 13, 2025
2
1
Share
Transcript

*This was a special edition of Geopolitics & Empire made possible by The People’s Reset, consider donating to The People’s Reset as a thank you: https://thegreaterreset.org/donate

0:00
-47:02

Sterlin Lujan discusses network states, parallel societies, and the growing post-Westphalian trend and move away from the nation state toward sovereign cyberstates.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Logos https://logos.co

Polis Labs https://polis-labs.com

X https://x.com/SterlinLujan

Dignity & Decency: Rhapsodic Musings of a Modern Anarchist https://www.amazon.com/Dignity-Decency-Rhapsodic-Musings-Anarchist-ebook/dp/B09J538L7C

Sterlin Lujan's @ People's Reset 2025 https://odysee.com/@TheGreaterReset:4/tprmx-day4:7

About Sterlin Lujan

Sterlin is the founder and president of Polis Labs, an independent research institute focused on guiding emergent network states to embrace nonzero-sum governance practices. He prioritizes teaching wisdom and restraint in governance to prevent coordination failures from arising.

Sterlin has over a decade of experience as a professional communicator, marketer, and researcher in the blockchain sector. He has worked with and consulted some of the top blockchain and network state organizations, such as bitcoin.com and Logos. Sterlin was a member of the first Network School cohort started by Balaji Srinivasan, and he is the author of the book, "Dignity & Decency: Rhapsodic Musings of a Modern Anarchist."

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & Empire
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
Sterlin
Writes Counter Governance Subscribe
Recent Posts
Aaron Day: Fighting the Coming World Government Technocracy
  Geopolitics & Empire
John Bush: The Technocratic Agenda & Creating an Alternative Future
  Geopolitics & Empire
John C.A. Manley: Dystopian Love Stories & Science Fiction in the Age of Corona
  Geopolitics & Empire
Dan Astin-Gregory: We're Facing a Global Cultural Totalitarianism
  Geopolitics & Empire
Jason Christoff: Escaping the Banking Cartel's System of Mind Control
  Geopolitics & Empire and Jason Christoff
Cognitive Dissidents: American Technocracy & Trump's Play For Gaza
  Geopolitics & EmpireParallel Mike, and Monica Perez
Dr. Rob Williams: The Age of Geoengineering & How Its Primary Objectives are Military
  Geopolitics & Empire and OGA-Our Geoengineering Age