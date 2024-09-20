Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Debunking the False Binary with the Independent Media Alliance

Geopolitics & Empire
Sep 20, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Ryan Cristián (

The Last American Vagabond Substack
), Derrick Broze (
Derrick Broze
), Steve Poikonen (
AM Wake Up
), Iain Davis (
Iain Davis
), Kit Knightly (
Kit Knightly
), and Hrvoje Morić (
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
) participated in the first rotating panel of the loose Independent Media Alliance (IMA)!

The Last American Vagabond Substack
Announcing the Independent Media Alliance
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Announcing the Independent Media Alliance…
Read more
4 days ago · 122 likes · 5 comments · The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond Substack
Debunking the False Binary with the Independent Media Alliance
Welcome to the very first Independent Media Alliance panel. Today we will be discussing the false binary, or as I call it, the two party illusion. One of the important points to discuss today is how this is not a manipulation unique to the United States, but one that is used by power structures all around the world to coerce their respective populations…
Read more
a day ago · 26 likes · 1 comment · The Last American Vagabond

Discussion about this podcast

Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
Recent Posts
Steve Poikonen: Manufacturing Confusion & Controlled Opportunism in Alternative Media
  Geopolitics & Empire and AM Wake Up
Kate Mason: Digital ID & Smart or Resilient Cities Will Effectively Place Us Into Ghettos
  Geopolitics & Empire and Deconstructing 4IR Narratives
Paul F. Austin: LSD, the Computer Revolution, & the Third Wave of Psychedelics
  Geopolitics & Empire
Tara McCormack: Western Powers Removing Sovereignty From the People
  Geopolitics & Empire
Mathew Crawford: Mindwar, British Empire, & Kamala Harris as Manchurian Candidate
  Geopolitics & Empire and Mathew Crawford
Cognitive Dissidents: West is Going Full 1984, 15m Cities, & the AI Climate Scam
  Geopolitics & Empire and Parallel Mike
Recording of Subscriber Call with "Dr. Allen" of Solutions4Mankind on Prepping for the NWO
  Geopolitics & Empire